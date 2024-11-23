Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,483 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 35.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 1.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,267,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,279,095,000 after acquiring an additional 381,236 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 582,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,788,000 after purchasing an additional 18,489 shares during the period. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $8,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $75.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.03. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $56.05 and a twelve month high of $78.83.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EQR

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.