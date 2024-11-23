Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,594 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Exponent in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Exponent by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Exponent by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $123,539.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,406 shares in the company, valued at $5,645,352.18. The trade was a 2.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $100,076.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,494.72. The trade was a 15.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,339 shares of company stock worth $3,103,065 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

EXPO stock opened at $98.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.07. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.70 and a 12-month high of $115.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

Separately, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

