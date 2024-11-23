Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 168 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 153.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 303.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of MTSI opened at $134.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 8.35. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.25 and a 52-week high of $140.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.58, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.67 and its 200-day moving average is $108.27.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 2,671 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $313,762.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,547,050.87. This trade represents a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $457,493.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,566.36. This trade represents a 10.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 273,268 shares of company stock valued at $32,128,941. 22.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.