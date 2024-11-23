Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,701 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of R. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 102,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,982,000 after buying an additional 13,586 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Ryder System by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Ryder System by 3.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

R has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ryder System from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.57.

Ryder System Price Performance

NYSE R opened at $165.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.28. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.09 and a 1-year high of $170.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.42.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 3.83%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $629,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,149.76. The trade was a 16.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

