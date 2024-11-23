Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,101 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Commercial Metals worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth about $77,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 21.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 target price on Commercial Metals and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $61.22 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $43.52 and a 12-month high of $63.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.