Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 5,509 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,509 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492,105 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,742.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,201 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,045 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15,751.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 828,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,945,000 after purchasing an additional 823,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 904,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,472,000 after purchasing an additional 581,689 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $125.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $95.20 and a 1-year high of $126.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.94.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.