Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDFS. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 562,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after acquiring an additional 97,060 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 13.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 743,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,053,000 after purchasing an additional 90,789 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,674,000 after purchasing an additional 78,543 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in PDF Solutions in the second quarter valued at $2,725,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 20.9% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 291,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,816,000 after buying an additional 50,325 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

PDF Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $31.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 281.07 and a beta of 1.49. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.69 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

About PDF Solutions

(Free Report)

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.