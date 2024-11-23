Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 103,659 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 63.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,659 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INFY. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Infosys during the third quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its position in Infosys by 50.8% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 126.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the second quarter valued at $162,000. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Investec lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of INFY stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $94.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.00. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $23.48.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

