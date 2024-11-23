Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 13,898 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,898 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at about $2,265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of FMC by 483.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 28,823 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at about $5,323,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at about $1,994,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 87.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC Price Performance

FMC stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.86. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $68.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Insider Activity at FMC

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. FMC had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FMC news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,529 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $270,245.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,485.83. The trade was a 13.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FMC from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

