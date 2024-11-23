Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,731 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Repligen worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,370,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,749,000 after acquiring an additional 237,884 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,363,000 after acquiring an additional 199,322 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 601,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,866,000 after acquiring an additional 425,061 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 567,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,387,000 after acquiring an additional 71,274 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,149,000 after acquiring an additional 121,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN opened at $142.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.62. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $211.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $154.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $3,225,905.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,328,540.80. This represents a 13.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.25.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

