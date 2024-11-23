Natixis Advisors LLC Has $5.39 Million Stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 237.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,647 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $5,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TKO. XN LP lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 100.9% in the first quarter. XN LP now owns 1,983,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,381,000 after buying an additional 996,161 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 267.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,320,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,640,000 after buying an additional 961,880 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,065,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,004,000 after buying an additional 557,444 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 59.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 969,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,940,000 after buying an additional 362,460 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 1,439.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 307,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,197,000 after buying an additional 287,440 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKO Group Stock Performance

NYSE TKO opened at $135.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.24 and a 200-day moving average of $114.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of -323.26 and a beta of 1.06. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $139.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.28). TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $681.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. TKO Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other TKO Group news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $3,560,543.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,822.56. This trade represents a 42.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TKO Group from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TKO Group from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark lowered shares of TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TKO Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

