Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 17,736 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 62,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.47.

Albemarle Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ALB opened at $108.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $71.97 and a 1-year high of $153.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently -9.67%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.