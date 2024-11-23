Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 1,688 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Goosehead Insurance worth $6,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,428,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,956,000 after buying an additional 879,959 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 35.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 420,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,179,000 after acquiring an additional 110,832 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 393,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,580,000 after purchasing an additional 51,023 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 82,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 50,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,416,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,962,000 after purchasing an additional 46,861 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark Miller sold 58,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $6,428,801.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,600. This trade represents a 66.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 8,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $739,076.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,000.83. This trade represents a 18.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,232 shares of company stock worth $13,425,876 over the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Up 3.4 %

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $126.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 175.47, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.48 and its 200 day moving average is $80.51. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $50.47 and a 12-month high of $127.60.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 284.41%. The company had revenue of $78.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSHD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GSHD

About Goosehead Insurance

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.