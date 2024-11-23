Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 3,516 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Lantheus worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lantheus by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lantheus by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,362,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $458,271,000 after acquiring an additional 389,828 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Lantheus by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 50,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,696 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, 2Xideas AG bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,642,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Stock Performance

LNTH stock opened at $90.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.53. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNTH. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

