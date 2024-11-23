Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $6,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 81.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 9,333.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 241.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QRVO. Raymond James cut Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.88.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $74,184.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,779.67. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO opened at $69.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.49. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.98 and a 12-month high of $130.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

