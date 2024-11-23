Natixis Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33,689 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Natixis purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $952,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 129,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,810,000 after buying an additional 58,987 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 295,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 17,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 161,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,748,000 after purchasing an additional 13,468 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,712,255.92. This represents a 8.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,831.47. The trade was a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.55.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $119.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.48 and a twelve month high of $122.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.20 and a 200 day moving average of $112.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 30.35%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 54.27%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

