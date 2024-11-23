Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. Converts Debt to Equity, Faces Nasdaq Listing Rules IssueOn November 19, 2024, Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: NMHI) entered into a significant debt-to-equity conversion agreement. The company reported that it had

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Nature’s Miracle’s 8K filing here.
About Nature’s Miracle
Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc, an agriculture technology company, provides lighting and grow media products to growers in the controlled environment agriculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers LED fixtures; high pressure sodium and ceramic metal halide fixtures; and electronic ballasts and control boxes.
