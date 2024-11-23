Needham & Company LLC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.72% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $138.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.15.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $141.95 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at $57,370,572.59. The trade was a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,402,475.59. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,156,270 shares of company stock valued at $254,784,327 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 52.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,597,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 71,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,389,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 65,718 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $59,380,000 after buying an additional 11,047 shares during the period. Monolith Management Ltd increased its position in NVIDIA by 266.8% in the 1st quarter. Monolith Management Ltd now owns 70,250 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $63,475,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 9,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,765,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

