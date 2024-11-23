Needham & Company LLC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $385.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PANW. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $376.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.03.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $383.36 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $260.09 and a 12 month high of $408.53. The stock has a market cap of $124.82 billion, a PE ratio of 52.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $364.32 and its 200 day moving average is $339.39.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks are going to split on Monday, December 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, November 20th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, December 13th.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.50, for a total transaction of $11,970,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,115,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,926,027.50. This represents a 3.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 81,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.99, for a total value of $30,022,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,680,932.85. The trade was a 11.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,252 shares of company stock worth $89,041,637. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,606 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 64,737 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $22,127,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at $5,827,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,152 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

