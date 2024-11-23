Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Receives Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Neurogene’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.33) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.32) EPS.

NGNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Neurogene from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Neurogene from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Neurogene from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Neurogene from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGNE opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.53. Neurogene has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $74.49.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Neurogene by 123.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 102,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 56,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Neurogene during the second quarter valued at $1,107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Neurogene by 906.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after acquiring an additional 457,062 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Neurogene by 37.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurogene during the second quarter valued at $2,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

