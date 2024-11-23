Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Receives $110.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.11.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $421,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,053.05. This represents a 14.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. This trade represents a 16.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMC. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 89.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 13,957.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 53,737 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Omnicom Group by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OMC opened at $102.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.25 and its 200 day moving average is $96.76. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $78.90 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

