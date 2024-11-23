Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 319.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,450,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,566 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 37.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,717,000 after acquiring an additional 892,494 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $56,177,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,874,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,795,000 after acquiring an additional 383,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,293,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,682,000 after acquiring an additional 364,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $102.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.76. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.90 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $421,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,053.05. This represents a 14.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. This trade represents a 16.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.11.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

