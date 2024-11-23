OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 84,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,796,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 218,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,127,000 after buying an additional 22,131 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 13,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.31.

NYSE JPM opened at $248.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $152.71 and a 1-year high of $249.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

