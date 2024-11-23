OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,435 Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Valvoline by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 92.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Valvoline by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Valvoline by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VVV shares. Stephens initiated coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Valvoline from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $38.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.91. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $48.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Valvoline declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

