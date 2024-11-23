OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 153 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in MongoDB by 682.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in MongoDB by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 178.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDB. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on MongoDB from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.54.

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total value of $1,451,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,925.17. This trade represents a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.40, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,138,006 shares in the company, valued at $330,476,942.40. This trade represents a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,034,249. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB stock opened at $332.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.10 and a 200-day moving average of $272.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.74 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of -110.10 and a beta of 1.15.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

