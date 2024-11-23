OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $282,000 in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PVAL opened at $39.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.82. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $39.66.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

