OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,927,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 92.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,621,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,420,000 after buying an additional 4,625,361 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,497,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,532,000 after buying an additional 388,486 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 150,068.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,449,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, III Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. III Capital Management now owns 5,917,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,831 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BKLN stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $21.25.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.