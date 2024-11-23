OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,289 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,833,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,518,176,000 after purchasing an additional 278,607 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 27.1% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 810,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,840,000 after purchasing an additional 172,807 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 20.5% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 579,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,447,000 after buying an additional 98,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,324,000 after buying an additional 21,127 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Paylocity by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,296,000 after buying an additional 123,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $205.28 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $129.94 and a twelve month high of $215.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.63.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 29,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.55, for a total transaction of $5,819,059.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,445.25. This trade represents a 71.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Rachit Lohani sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $107,142.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,474,772.12. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,971 shares of company stock valued at $11,750,096. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Paylocity from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Paylocity from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.64.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

