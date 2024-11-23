OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 187 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMS. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 431.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 206.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 25.7% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMS opened at $69.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.48. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $55.10 and a one year high of $72.40. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.21.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $136,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,439.07. This represents a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

