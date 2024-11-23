OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,181 Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INSM. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Insmed by 15,915.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 21,963 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,322,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in Insmed during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Insmed during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000.

In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 13,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,006,625.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,559.28. This represents a 11.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 37,575 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $2,686,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,150. The trade was a 27.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,882 shares of company stock worth $5,765,446. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $73.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.99. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $80.53.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INSM. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Insmed from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Insmed from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

