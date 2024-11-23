Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires New Shares in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CC. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 197,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in Chemours by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 24,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Chemours by 166.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Chemours by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Chemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chemours from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Chemours from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Chemours Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $21.52 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 1.75.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chemours news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $154,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,552.80. This trade represents a 31.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

