Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 24,435 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 117.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 12.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 22,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 44,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.44.

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $40.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.23. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.67 and a 12-month high of $51.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.29). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

