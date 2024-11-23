Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global-E Online were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLBE. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global-E Online by 3.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Global-E Online by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Global-E Online by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Global-E Online by 18.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GLBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Global-E Online from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Global-E Online from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.92.

Shares of GLBE opened at $49.89 on Friday. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -76.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

