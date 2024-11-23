Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases New Stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Embraer in the second quarter worth $44,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Embraer in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 25.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ERJ shares. UBS Group cut shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Embraer from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Embraer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

NYSE ERJ opened at $39.01 on Friday. Embraer S.A. has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $39.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

