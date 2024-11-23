Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,300 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Freshworks alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Freshworks by 89.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 97,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 46,204 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $383,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 19.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 163,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 27,139 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 89.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 95.7% in the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Freshworks from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Freshworks from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.69.

Freshworks Price Performance

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.03 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $52,331.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,478.01. This represents a 11.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $97,316.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,996.20. This represents a 27.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,463 shares of company stock worth $406,714. 19.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.