Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,955 Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the first quarter worth $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 364.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 31.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFRD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Weatherford International from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Weatherford International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.29.

Weatherford International Trading Up 0.6 %

WFRD opened at $85.83 on Friday. Weatherford International plc has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.83.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 46.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is 14.04%.

Insider Activity at Weatherford International

In other news, EVP David John Reed sold 6,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $639,397.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 6,531 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $521,565.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,764.80. The trade was a 35.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Featured Articles

