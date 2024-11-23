Pathstone Holdings LLC Acquires 175 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,873 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,416,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,891,000 after buying an additional 421,161 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,640,000 after acquiring an additional 179,503 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,058,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,597,000 after purchasing an additional 97,286 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,569,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,315,000 after purchasing an additional 286,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,252,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,370,000 after purchasing an additional 454,151 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.23.

NYSE BK opened at $80.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $80.29.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 157,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,583.85. This represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. The trade was a 24.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

