Pathstone Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 101.9% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 4,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 1,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 381,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,148,000 after purchasing an additional 201,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on WSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.41.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $171.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.76. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.31 and a 1 year high of $181.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.74.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.13. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 51.57% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total value of $5,810,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,766,978.12. This trade represents a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,099. This trade represents a 42.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,100 shares of company stock valued at $12,525,126 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.