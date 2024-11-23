Pathstone Holdings LLC Buys 6,638 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE)

Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 1,799.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 340,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,408,000 after buying an additional 322,856 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 64.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 497,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after purchasing an additional 194,249 shares during the last quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,807,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 397.4% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 64,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gimbal Financial purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,454,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FMDE opened at $34.97 on Friday. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.93.

About Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.