Pathstone Holdings LLC Grows Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $6,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 350.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 37.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 22.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 1.7 %

JLL opened at $263.37 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $153.26 and a 12-month high of $288.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $265.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.