Pathstone Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. First Western Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 19,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 224,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,000 after acquiring an additional 32,489 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Xcel Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,649,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL opened at $71.35 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $71.79. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. UBS Group increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.