Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $5.31 Million Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 371.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,726 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 630.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 36,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 31,445 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 615.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 19,193 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 374.8% during the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 36,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 28,679 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 401.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 703.9% during the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 51,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $40.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.62. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.67%.

In related news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 6,500 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,936. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 78,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $3,615,946.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,649,251.65. The trade was a 20.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,750 shares of company stock worth $5,633,239. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTEK has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tetra Tech

About Tetra Tech

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.