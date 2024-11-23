Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Shopify by 100.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Shopify by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Shopify from $67.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

Shopify Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE SHOP opened at $106.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.15. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $115.62. The firm has a market cap of $138.02 billion, a PE ratio of 99.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 7.10.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

