Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $6.28 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Pathstone Holdings LLC reduced its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,623 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 15,979 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC's holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 335,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Williams Companies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.54.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

WMB stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.03. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $60.36.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.36%. Williams Companies's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.17%.

Insider Activity

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $90,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,200 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,218. This represents a 0.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $447,641.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,805.40. This represents a 23.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

()

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

