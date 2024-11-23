Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $6.72 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Pathstone Holdings LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 665.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $67.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $73.24.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

