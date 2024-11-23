Pathstone Holdings LLC Increases Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STT. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of State Street by 411.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 44.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $97.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $69.56 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.29 and its 200 day moving average is $82.90.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. State Street had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total value of $1,265,603.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,462.56. This trade represents a 20.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.11.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

