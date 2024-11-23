Pathstone Holdings LLC Increases Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 38.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SONY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Sony Group from $107.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Daiwa America raised shares of Sony Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com lowered Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.68. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $20.67.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

