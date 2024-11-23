Pathstone Holdings LLC Purchases 1,940 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,130,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,186 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,539,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 16.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,152,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,739,000 after buying an additional 455,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,102,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,218,000 after buying an additional 56,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,159,000 after acquiring an additional 150,387 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

NYSE:HWM opened at $118.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.62 and its 200-day moving average is $92.43. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $119.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

