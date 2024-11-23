Pathstone Holdings LLC Sells 25,805 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Pathstone Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,805 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTRA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,898,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,154,000 after buying an additional 1,784,192 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 5,325.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,148,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,399 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Coterra Energy by 29.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,498,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,107 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,918,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,490,000 after purchasing an additional 523,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,898,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTRA stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.22.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Mkm upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.41.

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $439,800.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,664.84. This represents a 18.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

