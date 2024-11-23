Pathstone Holdings LLC Sells 34,081 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Pathstone Holdings LLC cut its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,545 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,081 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 11,313.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,389,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,218,317,000 after acquiring an additional 41,027,134 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,060,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,591,242,000 after buying an additional 5,508,422 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 162.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 5,016,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,185,000 after buying an additional 3,103,747 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 20.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,779,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,803,000 after buying an additional 1,649,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 25.6% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,441,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,199,000 after buying an additional 905,612 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of UBS opened at $31.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

